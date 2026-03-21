Rajnath Singh Lauds CM Dhami's Leadership, Hails State's Development

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, saying he is not only bold but has now become highly capable and is consistently taking impactful decisions for the state's development.

Speaking as the chief guest at a grand public gathering held at MB Inter College in Haldwani under the Uttarakhand government's "Four Years, Unparalleled" program, the Defence Minister said the state is steadily progressing on the path of development and establishing a strong identity among the leading states of the country.

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the Defence Minister by presenting a replica of the Nanda Devi Temple along with a locally handcrafted shawl. He praised the people of the state for being humble, hardworking, and deeply patriotic.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand is steadily progressing on the path of development and is establishing a strong identity among the leading states of the country," Rajnath Singh said.

Appreciating the working style of the Dhami government, he said it is functioning swiftly with a zero-tolerance policy. "Dhami is not only bold but has now become highly capable, consistently taking impactful decisions for the state's development," the Defence Minister said.

He noted that Uttarakhand has completed 25 years since its formation, describing the journey as one of sacrifice, struggle, and development.

Rajnath Singh on Uttarakhand's Progress

The Defence Minister highlighted rapid progress in areas such as road, rail, and air connectivity, expansion of power capacity, tourism, employment, and skill development.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is playing a significant role in the country's development. Despite being a small state, it has achieved remarkable milestones across sectors. There has been substantial growth in the state's GDP and a significant rise in per capita income, reflecting its development pace," he said.

Milestone Government Initiatives

Highlighting key decisions of the Dhami government, such as the Uniform Civil Code, anti-copying law, removal of encroachments, and development of border villages, he termed them as milestone initiatives.

"Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code, marking a historic step towards social justice," Singh said.

On the issue of illegal infiltration and encroachment, he emphasized the importance of preserving the sanctity and security of Devbhoomi. "Thousands of encroachments have been cleared and strict action is being taken against illegal activities. Both the central and state governments are jointly working on the development of border areas through initiatives like the Vibrant Village Programme and efforts to curb migration," he said.

He stressed that the "youth and water of the hills" should be utilized for local development, ensuring employment opportunities for young people and strengthening the local economy.

CM Dhami Highlights State and Central Achievements

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his address, elaborated on the achievements of both the central and state governments. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward with the mantra of reform, perform, and transform, and is playing a strong role globally," Dhami said.

He highlighted significant progress in investment, tourism, infrastructure, industry, and employment over the past four years. "Through the Global Investment Summit, major investment agreements have been signed, while the number of startups and industries has increased rapidly. Initiatives such as women empowerment, employment generation for youth, a transparent recruitment system, and strict action against corruption have brought positive changes in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that the anti-copying law has secured the future of the youth, and thousands have been provided with government jobs. "Additionally, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code marks a major step toward social harmony," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that tourism is being promoted through the development of homestays, hotels, and religious destinations. Development work in border areas has also encouraged reverse migration.

During the program, the Defence Minister also visited exhibitions set up by various departments, which showcased projects and initiatives related to the Jamrani Dam, national highways, rural development, and wildlife conservation. (ANI)

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