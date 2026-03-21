Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Is Ashtami And Navami? Timings, Rituals, Dos And Don'ts For Fasting

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chaitra Navratri - a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga - commenced on Thursday, March 19, and will culminate on Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. Observed from the first day, Hindus worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. The eighth and ninth days of the festival are considered especially significant.

Here's everything you need to know about the eighth and ninth days, which are marked by Kanya Pujan - a ritual involving the worship of young girls and offering them food.

This year, Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, while Navami falls on March 27.

Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026

Early morning – 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM

Mid-morning – 10:55 AM to 1:59 PM

Navami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026

Morning – 6:17 AM to 10:54 AM

Afternoon – 12:27 PM to 1:59 PM

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The festival is considered an auspicious time for cleansing and seeking divine blessings. Each day is associated with a specific colour, which commonly includes purple, pink, red, yellow, green, blue, and orange.

9 colours of Navratri

Day 1 – Yellow

Day 2 – Green

Day 3 – Grey

Day 4 – Orange

Day 5 – White

Day 6 – Red

Day 7 – Royal blue

Day 8 – Pink

Day 9 – Purple

The nine divine forms of Maa Durg are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

Begin the day with a purifying bath and ensure the puja area is cleaned before starting rituals. Devotees can then chant Maa Durga mantras, perform aarti, and offer bhog prepared with sweets and other satvik foods. Each form of Durga is also linked with a specific auspicious colour. Wearing fresh, clean clothes in the designated colour of the day is considered a mark of devotion Maintaining cleanliness and purity at home is essential during Navratri. It is advisable to thoroughly clean the house before the festival begins and continue to keep the surroundings tidy throughout the nine days. Fasting during Navratri is observed for physical detoxification as well as for spiritual discipline. The devotees should also abstain from grains, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol during this period.

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On Ashtami or Navami, Kanya Pujan is performed, where young girls are invited into the home, their feet are washed, and they are offered food and gifts, as they are regarded as manifestations of Goddess Shakti. Devotees should refrain from lying, should avoid harsh talks and fights, and should have a calm, cool and composed mind throughout the festival.