Indigo To Operate 28 Flights To And From Middle East On 22 March Amid Conflict: Dubai, Abu Dhabi And Others Schedule

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo on Saturday announced that it will operate 28 flights to and from Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other destinations on Sunday amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

It said those will flights will be "subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations".

“At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East. As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on 22 March 2026, in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals,” the airline said.

The airline mentioned flight schedules could change at short notice and advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. It also said a dedicated contact centre desk was available to help with queries or any support needed during this period. IndiGo added that it remained committed to ensuring a safe and smooth travel experience, with all decisions being guided by the well-being of passengers and crew.

Under Dubai, IndiGo has listed flights 6E 1453 and 6E 1454 on the Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route. Under Abu Dhabi, there are flights 6E 1401, 6E 1402, 6E 1405, and 6E 1406 operating on the Mumbai-Abu Dhabi-Mumbai and Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi routes.

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Under Jeddah, IndiGo has listed flights 6E 61, 6E 62, 6E 63, 6E 65, 6E 66, 6E 67, 6E 77, and 6E 91 on the Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai, Delhi-Jeddah, Bengaluru-Jeddah, Jeddah-Kolkata, Kolkata-Jeddah, and Hyderabad-Jeddah routes. Under Medina, there is a flight 6E 59 on the Mumbai-Medina route. Under Riyadh, there are flights 6E 93, 6E 71, 6E 72, 6E 73, and 6E 74 on the Hyderabad-Riyadh, Delhi-Riyadh-Delhi, and Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai routes.

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Under Muscat, IndiGo has listed flights 6E 1267, 6E 1268, and 6E 1271 on the Mumbai-Muscat-Mumbai and Kochi-Muscat routes and mentioned some other routes.

Middle East conflict

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE ) has ordered the shutdown of an Iranian state-linked hospital in Dubai, according to three employees at the facility who spoke to AFP, as relations between the two neighbouring countries worsen amid Tehran's aerial attacks on Gulf states.

Since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran has carried out repeated missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries, including more than 2,000 strikes targeting the UAE alone.

The attacks have put serious strain on ties between the two nations, leading Abu Dhabi to withdraw its ambassador from Iran and shut its diplomatic mission there.

Authorities have also moved against other Iran-linked institutions, including schools, despite the long-standing economic ties and community connections between the two countries.

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that Iran had informed it of an attack on the Natanz nuclear site, adding that there had been no reported rise in radiation levels outside the facility so far. Natanz is one of Iran's most important nuclear installations and has long been a focal point of international concern over Tehran's nuclear programme, as per ANI.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog took to X and stated, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report."

The agency also said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi had again called for restraint as tensions continue to rise, cautioning about the dangers of military activity near nuclear facilities.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)