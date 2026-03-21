Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Key Accused Nabbed From Uttar Pradesh, Total Arrests Climb To 14

MENAFN - Live Mint)A key accused in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case, named Golu Pandit, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. His arrest takes the total number of persons arrested in the incident to 14, as per police.

Pandit was nabbed by Mumbai Crime Branch with assistance from the Special Task Force of the northern state, he added.

He is set to be produced in court on Sunday, 22 March, reported PTI, citing a police official.

"Pandit is being brought to Mumbai to be produced in court on Sunday. Further details will be shared once the accused is here," the official said.

Rohit Shetty house firing

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1 One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Lonkar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in firing at Shetty's house.