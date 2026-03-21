West Asia Conflict: 21 Nations Including UAE, Bahrain Condemn Iran Over Attacks On Civilian Infra, Vessels In The Gulf

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the US-Israeli war in Iran has now entered its fourth week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) released a joint statement with the leaders of several other countries, condemning repeated attacks by Tehran and its decision to shut the Strait of Hormuz.

It also carried remarks from leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Bahrain, Lithuania, Australia, and Romania.

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In the statement, the countries strongly denounced what they described as Iran's recent strikes on unarmed commercial shipping in the Gulf, as well as attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and actions that have effectively led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel waged war against Iran

The remarks come at a time when the conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth week, with no signs of easing. In February, Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes against Iran, targeting its military and naval forces, and killing several of its top leaders, including the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the strikes. Following Khamenei's death, Tehran vowed to avenge his death. In retaliation, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, responsible for roughly 20% of transporting the world's oil. It also launched strikes targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.

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Tehran also targeted oil and gas facilities in the region and civilian infrastructure across cities in the region, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Joint statement calls on Iran to cease threats

Expressing concerns amid the ongoing conflict, the leaders in the joint statement called on Iran to "cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to block the Strait of commercial shipping." It also asked Tehran to comply with the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2817.

Leaders express readiness to ensure passage through Hormuz

The leaders of these countries also expressed their willingness to contribute to appropriate efforts to guarantee safe passage through the Strait. Additionally, the group welcomed the International Energy Agency's (IEA ) decision to release 400 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves amid the fears of oil supply disruption. The group added that it will take additional steps to stabilise the global energy markets, which include working with certain producing nations to increase output.

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The statement came days after US President Donald Trump said he is considering "winding down" military operations in the Middle East, a stance that is seemingly different from that of his administration and Israel. Washington also decided to send another three amphibious assault ships and nearly 2,500 Marines to the region.

His remarks are seemingly at odds with even his administration's move to bolster its firepower in the region.

Pezeshkian calls to mend ties with Arab neighbours

Earlier today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement, sought to mend ties with Iran's Arab neighbours, claiming that they are Tehran's brothers. He also called for the formation of an "Islamic Assembly of the Middle East," to ensure stability and peace in the region. Earlier this month, Pezeshkian also apologised to Iran's Arab neighbours for the strikes; however, explosions continued to rock cities in the Middle East.