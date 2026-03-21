MAGA Fans Swoon Over 'Jessica Foster' Warship Photos In Strait Of Hormuz, But 'US Army Soldier' Never Existed

MENAFN - Live Mint) MAGA fans were going crazy over an“Army woman” - who was often seen walking alongside Donald Trump, posing with Vladimir Putin, and meeting Melania Trump - until the truth hit them. The woman, who identified herself as Jessica Foster, had over a million followers, thousands of likes on her photos, but she never existed in real life; it was an AI-generated profile reportedly linked to an OnlyFans page.

Images believed to be created using artificial intelligence portrayed Foster as a US Army soldier leading an extraordinary, high-profile life aligned with the“America First” agenda. The visuals showed her in unusual scenarios - from wearing heels aboard a warship in the Strait of Hormuz to delivering speeches, engaging in playful moments like pillow fights with fellow female soldiers, and appearing alongside some of the world's most recognisable figures, as reported by the Washington Post.

Account gains millions before being exposed

The social media account, now removed, amassed over one million followers within just four months of its anonymous creator beginning to post. A significant portion of the audience included MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters. When questioned, the US Army confirmed to the Washington Post that no individual by that name exists in its records.

According to the report, many users - largely male accounts - flooded the posts with praise, calling her“beautiful” and supporting her“America First” messaging. Several images garnered more than 30,000 likes, with comment sections filled with heart-eyes emojis, suggesting that followers were either unaware or indifferent to the fact that she was not real.

Links to monetisation platforms

Before the account was taken down, it was allegedly connected to an OnlyFans page. The platform later removed the associated account, stating that the creator had failed to complete the required verification process.

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Even after the original profile disappeared, similar accounts have surfaced, reusing the same AI-generated imagery to attract audiences.

The case of Jessica Foster is part of a broader pattern. Across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X, AI-generated profiles of women posing as pro-Trump soldiers or law enforcement officers have gained significant traction, with thousands engaging as though these personas are real.

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This case is not limited to the United States. A BBC report highlighted numerous AI-generated videos depicting Iranian female soldiers and pilots praising their country's military - despite the fact that Iran does not permit women in combat roles.

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Reacting to the situation, former Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote on X, "Jessica Foster is clearly not a soldier in the US Army." He added,“Jessica Foster is AI. Jessica Foster has a million followers. And if you look at the comments and what some of the people are saying, my goodness, the people that fall for AI, the MAGAs, the old men, come on. This is insane.”