Class 8 Dropout Is The Genius Behind The 'Vishwaguru Chulha' That Can Feed 25 People In Just 30 Minutes

MENAFN - Live Mint) India is facing a cooking fuel crunch as tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran slow down LPG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles nearly 85–90% of the country's imports. With tankers delayed and safety concerns mounting, cylinder shortages have begun to surface, prices are inching up, and rationing is affecting both households and eateries.

With cooking becoming difficult in the absence of steady gas supply, a homegrown solution is gaining traction - the“Vishwaguru Chulha.” The stove is designed to handle multiple cooking tasks at once, allowing users to boil, fry and bake together. It can prepare food for about 25 people in roughly 30 minutes.

The man behind the idea

The stove has been developed by Mohammad Sher Khan, an iron craftsman from Udaipur, Rajasthan. A school dropout after Class 8, Khan has spent close to three decades working with metal and refining his craft, focusing on practical solutions that can be used in everyday life.

Inspired by everyday struggles

The idea came from what Khan saw around him - women spending hours cooking dishes like baati and dal separately, using large amounts of firewood. He wanted to create something that could save time, cut fuel consumption and reduce smoke in the kitchen.

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The Vishwaguru Chulha is built with three layers, each serving a different purpose. The top section can be used for baking rotis, bread or even pizza. The middle layer is suited for frying or grilling, while the bottom section is used for boiling dals, curries or soups. This setup allows several dishes to be cooked together, speeding up the entire process.

Uses less fuel, produces less smoke

One of its key features is efficiency. While traditional chulhas may require around 10 kg of firewood, this model works with roughly 2 kg. It is also designed to limit smoke, making it safer and more comfortable to use, especially indoors. Khan says the stove is versatile enough to handle both local dishes and more varied cuisines.

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Khan spent nearly 27 years testing and improving the design, trying it out in homes and small eateries before finally securing a patent in 2017. Since then, more than 10,000 units have been sold across the country, with users ranging from households to dhabas and small businesses.

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Priced at around ₹10,000, the stove is positioned as an affordable alternative for families as well as small entrepreneurs. At a time when LPG supply remains uncertain, its ability to cook large quantities quickly while using less fuel is drawing interest.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.