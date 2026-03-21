Pakistan Tops Global Terrorism Index 2026 As Violence Surges

The report states that a significant rise in terrorist group activity and expanding insecurity have pushed Pakistan to the top of the index for the first time in its history. This marks a major shift compared to previous years.

According to the findings, Pakistan recorded 1,139 deaths and 1,045 terrorist incidents in 2025, with fatalities reaching their highest level since 2013. The surge underscores the growing intensity of violence across the country.

The report links the increase in attacks to developments following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, along with heightened regional tensions and increased operations by militant groups, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It further notes that Pakistan's security landscape has become increasingly volatile, with cross-border tensions and militant activity contributing to widespread instability.

In recent months, relations between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities have become increasingly fragile. Islamabad claims its airstrikes inside Afghanistan have targeted terrorist hideouts.

However, data from the United Nations indicates that these strikes have caused significant civilian harm, leaving many wounded and displacing thousands of people across affected areas.

In one of the most controversial incidents, the Taliban reported that more than 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug treatment center in Kabul, further escalating tensions.

The Global Terrorism Index is an annual report that measures the impact of terrorism across countries based on factors such as the number of incidents, fatalities, injuries, and property damage. It is widely used to assess global security trends.

Pakistan has long faced challenges from militant groups, particularly along its western border, but recent geopolitical developments have intensified threats and complicated counterterrorism efforts.

The latest ranking underscores a deepening security crisis in Pakistan, with rising violence and regional tensions posing serious challenges for stability and counterterrorism efforts in the coming years.