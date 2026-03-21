UN Chief Says Nowruz Offers Chance For Unity, Peace

In a message shared on March 21, Guterres said that in today's difficult and tense times, the message of Nowruz carries special importance as a symbol of renewal and a chance to build bridges of mutual respect among societies.

He emphasized that achieving a peaceful, sustainable, and inclusive world requires global cooperation and solidarity among nations.

The remarks come at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian officials and many civilians.

Guterres has repeatedly called for restraint, stressing that dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation are the only viable paths to resolving conflicts and ensuring long-term stability.

Nowruz, meaning“New Day,” is an ancient festival marking the Persian New Year, celebrated across many countries in Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. It symbolizes renewal, hope, and the arrival of spring.

The United Nations has long recognized Nowruz as a cultural event that promotes peace, intercultural dialogue, and shared human values across borders.

Guterres' message highlights the enduring relevance of Nowruz as a symbol of unity, urging the global community to embrace its spirit in addressing today's conflicts through cooperation and mutual respect.