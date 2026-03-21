More Than 20 Countries Pledge Support For Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 NNN-(Bernama) - More than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, have expressed readiness to support efforts to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the Gulf.

In a joint statement, the leaders of 22 countries condemned in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, as well as the de facto closure of the strategic waterway.

The countries include the UAE, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania and Australia.

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” the statement read.

The countries also expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict.

“We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2817.

“Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” the statement read.

The countries also called for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.

“We welcome the International Energy Agency decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output.”

“Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security,” it stated.

- NNN-BERNAMA