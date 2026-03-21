Iran Nuclear Site Targeted As IAEA Warns Of Escalation Risks

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that Iran had reported an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, but no increase in off-site radiation levels had been detected, as the agency's chief called for military restraint, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu.

“The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported,” the agency said in a post on X, the social media platform owned by X.

The UN nuclear watchdog said it is assessing the situation, while Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his appeal for restraint in order to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

Earlier, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment facility had been struck in what it described as“criminal attacks” carried out by the United States and Israel.

According to the organisation, no radioactive material leak was detected and there is no danger to residents living near the facility.

The Natanz site has been targeted previously, including in an attack on 2 March. It was also among three nuclear sites struck by US forces in June last year during the conflict with Iran, alongside facilities in Fordow and Isfahan.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing hostilities that began on 28 February, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran. Tehran has since responded with repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.