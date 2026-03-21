Ukraine Says Russian Attacks Leave Two Dead, Thousands Without Power
Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said the morning attack on the city killed a man and a woman, and injured six others, including two children.
Meanwhile, in Chernihiv region, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said repair works were underway to fix damage after a drone strike on an energy facility. The region, which borders Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population of nearly a million.
The regional capital, also called Chernihiv, was fully without power, the city administration there said.
Russia has conducted a bombardment campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the war, causing regular, hours-long blackouts across the country.
Chernihiv was badly hit by power outages over the winter as Russia carried out its biggest bombing campaign of the four-year war against Ukraine's electricity grid.
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