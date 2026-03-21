Azergold Organises Social Campaign On Occasion Of Ramadan And Novruz Holidays

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

“AzerGold” Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) has carried out a social responsibility campaign in connection with the holy month of Ramadan and the Novruz holiday.

AzerNEWS reports that as part of the initiative, holiday food packages were distributed to families residing in settlements located near the Company's production and operational areas in the Dashkasan and Goygol regions.

The campaign was organized with the support of the Dashkasan District Executive Power and the Goygol District Executive Power. During the initiative, heartfelt holiday congratulations were extended, particularly to families of martyrs and war veterans.

In total, approximately 400 families received gift packages consisting of essential food products.

The primary objective of the initiative is to support local communities during the festive period, contribute to improving social welfare, and strengthen solidarity with residents living in the regions where the Company operates.

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, AzerGold CJSC continues to actively contribute to the implementation of socially oriented state programs by expanding its social support initiatives in its areas of operation.