Mod Details Training Of Heavy Drone Operators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

“On the battlefield, they appear mainly at night, and the enemy calls them 'Baba Yaga' with horror. Heavy multirotor drones have become one of the most effective means of destroying Russian armored vehicles, ammunition depots, and logistics routes. This aerial artillery is controlled by an operator of an unmanned aerial system (heavy bomber) with the military specialty VOS 217," the statement reads.

A heavy bomber operator is a specialist who pilots a large-scale strike drone from a safe distance from the front lines. The process of controlling such a system is often compared to a computer game: the crew works with specialized software, navigates using cameras (most often thermal imaging), and carries out high-precision munitions drops in real time.

However, behind this analogy lies enormous responsibility and a high level of risk.

The crew's mission: to stealthily maneuver the heavy drone to enemy positions; to detect camouflaged equipment, bunkers, or logistics hubs; to carry out precision bombing runs; and to safely return the aircraft to base for re-arming.

Such specialists inflict maximum damage on the enemy while preserving what is most valuable-their own lives and the lives of the infantry they provide air support to.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine is the undisputed global leader in the development and use of heavy drones. Domestic systems-Vampire, Kazhan, and Nemesis-are actively in service with the Defense Forces.

The systems consist of massive hexacopters or octocopters (with 6 or 8 rotors), capable of carrying a payload of 10 to 40 kilograms. This allows them to carry anti-tank mines or specially designed high-explosive fragmentation munitions.

In addition to the drone itself, the crew's equipment includes: a protected ground control station (tablet/laptop with controllers); satellite communication terminals (Starlink) and external antennas; powerful autonomous power systems (generators, charging stations, massive batteries for UAVs); a vehicle (usually a pickup truck) for rapid deployment and evacuation of the system.

For personal protection, the crew is armed with standard small arms, which are critical for guarding launch positions.

Piloting a heavy bomber requires precision, as this massive aircraft has significant lift and operates with a heavy payload.

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The path of such a specialist always begins with basic military training (BMT), which lays the necessary foundation of knowledge in tactics, medicine, and marksmanship.

This is followed by an intensive specialized piloting course. At this stage, specialists master the specifics of keeping a large drone in the air, learn to maneuver with a payload, and perform complex calculations for drop ballistics.

Since most combat missions are carried out at night, special emphasis during training is placed on working with optics-future operators train to quickly and accurately identify enemy targets using thermal imagers and night vision devices.

In addition, explosive ordnance disposal and safety are integral components of the training.

The bomber crew constantly works with powerful explosives, so service members undergo thorough training on the proper handling of munitions and their secure attachment to the drone's release system.

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“Heavy drone operator is a specialty that develops advanced competencies in the operation of cargo UAVs. This field is currently developing rapidly worldwide. After completing their service, such specialists will be indispensable in several high-paying civilian sectors, primarily in agriculture and logistics,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has received requests from the U.S. side for expert suppor t for their military regarding two operations in the Middle East.

Illustrative photo: Olena Khudiakova / ArmyInform