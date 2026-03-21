Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia
“The Russians are attacking the region's critical infrastructure. Some areas of the city may experience power outages. Windows in nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave from the enemy strike,” he said.Read also: Air Defense Forces shot down 148 of 154 Russian drones
Fedorov added that, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
Photo: Regional Military Administration
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