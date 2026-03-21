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Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia

Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia


2026-03-21 03:05:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians are attacking the region's critical infrastructure. Some areas of the city may experience power outages. Windows in nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave from the enemy strike,” he said.

Read also: Air Defense Forces shot down 148 of 154 Russian drones

Fedorov added that, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Photo: Regional Military Administration

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