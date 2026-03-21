MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 14th Army Corps reported this on Facebook and released video footage showing the Ukrainian flag flying in Pokrovka.

“Soldiers of the 14th Army Corps raised the Ukrainian national flag in the settlement, completely debunking yet another lie spread by Russian social media accounts about the alleged 'capture' of this territory,” the post reads.

"If we look back at history, the genetic code of the current occupiers has not changed: as far back as 1917, Soviet monsters brought dispossession and terror here, trying to break the freedom-loving spirit of the borderlands. Today, their descendants continue the same work-methodically reducing the village to ruins with KABs and artillery, taking revenge for their inability to gain a foothold here," the military noted.

Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Poltava andregions overnight

The 14th Army Corps emphasized:“Pokrovka is practically completely destroyed, but it has not been surrendered. The flag raised by our soldiers over the ruins is not just a symbol; it is proof that the 14th Army Corps is keeping the settlement under tight fire control.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the town of Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia region is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here