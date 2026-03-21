Military: Pokrovka In Sumy Region Under AFU Control
“Soldiers of the 14th Army Corps raised the Ukrainian national flag in the settlement, completely debunking yet another lie spread by Russian social media accounts about the alleged 'capture' of this territory,” the post reads.
"If we look back at history, the genetic code of the current occupiers has not changed: as far back as 1917, Soviet monsters brought dispossession and terror here, trying to break the freedom-loving spirit of the borderlands. Today, their descendants continue the same work-methodically reducing the village to ruins with KABs and artillery, taking revenge for their inability to gain a foothold here," the military noted.Read also: Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions overnight
The 14th Army Corps emphasized:“Pokrovka is practically completely destroyed, but it has not been surrendered. The flag raised by our soldiers over the ruins is not just a symbol; it is proof that the 14th Army Corps is keeping the settlement under tight fire control.”
As reported by Ukrinform, the town of Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia region is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment