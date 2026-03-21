War Update: 43 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Most Intense Fighting In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, March 21, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, shelling of border areas continues. In Sumy region, the settlements of Korenyok, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Budky, Znob-Trubchevska, Sosnivka, and Bezsalivka came under fire; in Chernihiv region, Yasna Poliana was struck by Russian forces.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out 66 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian forces, eight of which involved multiple launch rocket systems. Six combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked three times near Starytsia and Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made four attempts to improve their positions toward Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Hlushkivka.

Military: Pokrovka in Sumy region under AFU control

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Lyman sector.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian invaders attempted once to advance toward the positions of Ukrainian forces in the sector of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement is ongoing near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces made eight attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar and Bilytske; one attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops launched two offensives near Zlahoda and Krasnohirsk, and carried out an airstrike on Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole sector, ten Russian attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions took place toward the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Charivne, and Myrne. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka and Zalyvne. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions, but launched airstrikes near Veselianka, Pokrovske, and Orikhove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no enemy assaults were recorded.

In other sectors, no significant changes in the situation have been observed so far. No attempts by Russian troops to advance have been recorded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Third Army Corps thwarted an attempted large-scale mechanized offensive by the Russian army, the enemy launched simultaneous attacks in seven sectors, involving over 500 infantry personnel, 28 armored vehicles, and more than 100 units of motorized equipment, including buggies and quad bikes.