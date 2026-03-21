Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 30 Times Since Morning, Leaving Two Dead, Five Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram.

It is noted that throughout the day, Russian forces attacked two districts of the region more than 30 times using drones.

"In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrivske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under fire. Infrastructure, private homes, and shops were damaged. Five people were injured. A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Also in the hospital are boys aged 7 and 18, and a 45-year-old woman. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. A 46-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment," the statement said.

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In the Synelnykove district, the Mykolaivka and Vasylkivka communities were hit. Cars caught fire and a home was damaged. Two men were killed as a result of the Russian strikes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight the enemy attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts.