Ukraine To Continue To Expand Scale Of Deep Strikes On Legitimate Targets Inside Russia Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha stated this on X.

"Ukraine continues to scale up its campaign of deep strikes at legitimate targets on the territory of Russia. Their scale, intensity, and impact continue to grow. These are our own, Ukrainian sanctions against the Russian War Machine, and we are not going to ease them," he stated.

He noted that Ukraine's capabilities now allow it to reach targets thousands of kilometers deep inside the aggressor state and on a larger scale.

"Ukraine's deep strike campaign is smart, effective, and strategically measured," Sybiha stressed.

He added that these strikes also undermine Russia's ability to spread terror further into Europe and support criminal regimes in other regions, such as the regime in Iran.

Russia changes strategy for recruiting African mercenaries for war in Ukraine – CCD

"Our approach is simple: it is more effective to destroy the very sources of terror than intercepting the means of terror later over one's skies or stopping them on one's land," he said.

He also noted that Russian officials themselves acknowledge that there are no longer safe places in Russia, calling this a direct consequence of the Kremlin launching and continuing the war.

According to Sybiha, ordinary Russians should realize that the war initiated by their leadership against Ukraine is now returning to their own country.

"This is fair and the strikes will only get greater in scale. The longer Moscow refuses to end this senseless war that it has no chance to win, the worse it will get for them," he emphasized.

As previously reported, Russia claimed a massive drone attack overnight on March 21, including strikes on an oil refinery and two chemical plants. Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed a strike on an oil refinery in Saratov.

Earlier, on March 10, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out successful air-launched Storm Shadow missile strikes on the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk.

On March 2, strikes on the Novorossiysk naval base in Russia's Krasnodar region damaged Black Sea Fleet frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here