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Russian Forces Strike Kindergarten In Sumy Region With Drone

Russian Forces Strike Kindergarten In Sumy Region With Drone


2026-03-21 03:05:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy City Council stated this on Telegram.

"A Molniya type UAV hit the territory of a preschool education facility in the Velyka Chernechchyna district," the statement said.

As a result of the strike, windows and doors of the facility were damaged.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Read also: Russians attack critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

The enemy also carried out four guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes on the territory of the district. The consequences are still being clarified.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces wounded two civilian men in the Sumy region after hitting their vehicles with drones.

Photo: Sumy City Council

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