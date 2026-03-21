Around 8,000 Consumers Regain Electricity In Zaporizhzhia Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"More than 47,000 subscribers lost power as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote, noting that some consumers have already had electricity restored.

"Other residential consumers and industrial facilities will regain electricity as soon as energy workers complete the restoration of equipment," he added.

Russians attack critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

Later, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo reported that approximately 8,000 subscribers, those for whom it was technically possible, had been restored in emergency mode. The full restoration is expected to take 12 to 16 hours due to serious equipment damage.

"About 8,000 subscribers, everyone for whom it was technically possible, have already been restored in emergency mode. For the rest, we first need to repair the equipment. The damage is serious, and preliminary estimates indicate it will take 12 to 16 hours to fix. We will also work overnight. The situation is difficult but under control," said Andrii Stasevskyi, head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

He added that damage from the previous attack on the company's energy facility two days ago was also significant, requiring replacement of some equipment, which was completed by this evening.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Smoke was visible in two districts of the city, but no casualties were reported.

Illustrative photo

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