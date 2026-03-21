Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $15.45, or 15.3%, compared to last week, to $116.15 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $122.9 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $108.16 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $112.13 per barrel, which is $15.39, or 15.9%, more than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $118.78 per barrel, and the minimum price was $104.30 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $79.15 per barrel, up $16.44, or 26.2%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $86.22 per barrel, and the lowest was $70.94 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $110.78 per barrel for the week, up $13.51, or 13.9%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $117.44 per barrel, and the lowest was $103.31 per barrel.