Jordan Local Administration Ministry On High Alert Amid Unstable Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Local Administration confirmed on Saturday that it is closely monitoring and responding to all reports and incidents across the Kingdom as unstable weather conditions persist.The ministry said its central operations room is working around the clock in coordination with operations centers in all regions.It continues direct coordination with municipalities, joint services councils, and municipal affairs directorates to ensure a rapid response to any weather-related emergencies.It added that municipal operations rooms are working in continuous coordination with administrative governors, Civil Defense teams, and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing to track developments in real time, address road closures and water accumulation, and ensure the continuity of essential services for citizens.The ministry urged citizens and residents to exercise extreme caution, avoid valleys and low-lying areas prone to flooding, and refrain from attempting to cross roads where water levels are high, in order to safeguard lives and property.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, the Kingdom is being affected by a low-pressure system bringing intermittent rainfall in the northern regions, gradually extending to other areas. Heavy rainfall is expected at times in the north and central regions, which may lead to flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea.Strong westerly winds with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h are also forecast, potentially causing dust storms and reduced visibility, particularly in desert areas.The ministry stressed the importance of following official weather updates and adhering to instructions issued by the relevant authorities.