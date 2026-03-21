Conviso Inc. Obtains A Perfect CMMC Level 2 Assessment Score!

MENAFN - GetNews)- We are excited to announce Conviso Inc, has achieved a perfect score on our Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Assessment conducted by a third-party assessment organization. Conviso achieves this certification several months before the requirement for a third-party assessment is required. Receiving this certification reflects our company's unwavering commitment to resilience and excellence in cybersecurity.

Conviso's President, Uday Malhan, stated,“This was one of the most comprehensive audits I've seen to date and I'm very proud of our corporate cybersecurity team's efforts to review and document all the security controls and to ensure 100% compliance with the government's required framework.”

CMMC is a U.S. Department of War (DoW) framework designed to protect sensitive information, particularly Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI), in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC Level 2 requires implementation of 110 security controls across 14 domains from NIST SP 800-171, assessed by a third-party CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). A perfect score is obtained by achieving 110 of 110 points indicating no deficiencies. A CMMC Level 2 certification assessment is valid for three years.

​About Conviso

At Conviso, we deliver mission-focused solutions that help organizations modernize, transform, and thrive. Our services span Application Modernization and Development, Systems Integration, Data Management and Analytics, and Program and Project Management. With a strong foundation in strategic insight, technical excellence, and the voice of the customer, we design and implement scalable, secure solutions that align with your goals, enhance performance, and unlock the full potential of your data. Whether it's optimizing legacy systems, enabling end-to-end visibility, or driving measurable outcomes through precision program management, our team is committed to delivering results that matter.