Dicyclopentadiene Market Size To Grow At Over 5.5% CAGR Through 2030 Driven By Rising UPR Demand And Construction Growth

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"Dicyclopentadiene Market"The "Dicyclopentadiene Market" Insights report offers an in-depth and thorough analysis of the market, covering aspects such as size, shares, revenues, segments, drivers, trends, growth, and development. Additionally, it identifies factors that may limit growth and examines regional industrial presence that could influence market trends beyond 2031.

Dicyclopentadiene Market Overview and Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the dicyclopentadiene market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period, with growth trends continuing into 2026 as industries recover and expand post-pandemic.

Dicyclopentadiene is widely used in resins, elastomers, and specialty chemicals due to its durability, chemical resistance, and flexibility. The Dicyclopentadiene Industry saw a temporary slowdown during the pandemic, but demand has recovered with the revival of key sectors. Growing use in batteries, catalysts, and solvents is supporting Dicyclopentadiene Market Growth, while research into eco-friendly materials is creating new opportunities in polymer and elastomer applications.

Dicyclopentadiene Market Emerging Trends

Rising Demand for Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

One of the most important Dicyclopentadiene Market Trends is the growing use of unsaturated polyester resins. These resins are widely used due to their ease of processing, strong mechanical properties, and resistance to chemicals. Industries such as construction, transportation, and agriculture rely on UPR-based materials for durability and performance. The increasing use of these resins in coatings, adhesives, and reinforced plastics continues to support market demand.

Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Activities

The construction sector plays a major role in driving the Dicyclopentadiene Market Share. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies are leading to higher consumption of DCPD-based materials. Demand for durable and lightweight construction materials is encouraging the use of advanced resins and composites, which depend on DCPD as a raw material.

Expansion of Automotive and Electronics Industries

The automotive and electronics industries are contributing significantly to the Dicyclopentadiene Market Forecast. DCPD is used in lightweight components and specialty materials that improve efficiency and performance. The rise in electric vehicles and increasing production of electronic goods, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are creating consistent demand.

Dicyclopentadiene Companies

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Cymetech (Sojitz Corporation)

Dow

ENEOS Corporation

Kolon Industries Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Merck KGaA

NOVA Chemicals

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Ravago Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell

Shandong Qilong Chemical Co. Ltd

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd

YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD

ZEON Corporation

Dicyclopentadiene Market Segmentation Overview

By Grade

DCPD Resin

DCPD UPR

High Purity Grade

Others

By Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Hydrocarbon Resins

EPDM Elastomers

Cyclic Olefin

Others

By End-User Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive and Marine

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Conclusion

The Dicyclopentadiene Market Forecast indicates stable growth supported by demand from key industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. While challenges such as high production costs and competition from substitutes remain, the overall outlook for the Dicyclopentadiene Industry is positive.

In conclusion, the Dicyclopentadiene Market is set to maintain steady progress, with Asia-Pacific leading demand and global players adapting to changing industry requirements. Continuous development in applications and materials will play a key role in shaping the future of the market.

Industry Related Reports:

Butadiene Market

The Butadiene market is projected to grow from 14.61 million tons in 2025 to 15.04 million tons in 2026, reaching 17.39 million tons by 2031, driven by increasing demand from the synthetic rubber and automotive sectors. Expansion in tire manufacturing and the rising use of butadiene in polymer production are key growth factors.

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