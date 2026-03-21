Craft Beer Market Size To Reach USD 239.61 Billion By 2031 As Premium Offerings And Flavor Innovation Shape Craft Beer Industry

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"Craft Beer Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The craft beer market insights report offers an in-depth and thorough analysis of the market, covering aspects such as size, shares, revenues, segments, drivers, trends, growth, and development. Additionally, it identifies factors that may limit growth and examines regional industrial presence that could influence market trends beyond 2031.

Craft Beer Market Overview and Introduction

The craft beer market continues to expand steadily, supported by changing consumer preferences and a strong shift toward premium and locally brewed beverages. According to Mordor Intelligence, the craft beer market size was valued at USD 128.94 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 142.78 billion in 2026 to reach USD 239.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. This craft beer market Growth reflects rising demand for differentiated flavors, artisanal brewing methods, and premium positioning across global regions.

The Craft Beer Industry is witnessing increased consumer interest in authenticity, ingredient transparency, and unique brewing styles. Mature regions continue to focus on premiumization and new product formats, while emerging markets are seeing higher adoption due to urban lifestyles and rising disposable incomes. The craft beer market forecast also indicates that breweries are adapting to changing consumption habits by introducing low- and no-alcohol variants, appealing to consumers seeking moderation without compromising taste.

Craft Beer Market Trends Shaping Industry Demand

Rising Microbreweries and Local Appeal

The expansion of microbreweries remains a defining factor in craft beer market trends. Consumers are increasingly drawn to locally produced beverages that offer distinct taste profiles and a connection to regional culture. Taprooms and community-driven spaces have strengthened brand loyalty and created direct engagement opportunities for brewers.

Product Differentiation Through Flavors and Ingredients

Flavor experimentation is playing a central role in shaping the craft beer market share. Breweries are introducing fruit-infused, specialty, and seasonal beers to attract younger consumers. The use of locally sourced ingredients and limited-edition releases has helped brands stand out while maintaining premium pricing strategies.

Growth of Brewery Tourism

Tourism linked to breweries is contributing to craft beer market growth, especially in regions where experiential consumption is gaining importance. Brewery tours, tasting sessions, and local collaborations are turning breweries into social destinations, supporting both brand visibility and repeat purchases.

Craft Beer Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Ales

Lagers Other Types

By End User



Men Women

By Packaging



Bottles

Cans Others

By Distribution Channel



On-Trade Off-Trade

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Craft Beer Market



Heineken NV

The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Constellation Brands, Inc Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Conclusion

The craft beer market forecast points toward continued expansion driven by premiumization, product diversity, and evolving consumer lifestyles. While mature markets are experiencing slower volume growth, they continue to benefit from high-value segments and strong brand loyalty. Emerging regions, on the other hand, present new opportunities as consumers adopt craft beer as part of modern social culture.

Overall, the craft beer market size and craft beer market share are expected to expand steadily, supported by strong consumer interest and the ability of the Craft Beer Industry to adapt to shifting trends.

Industry Related Reports:

Alcoholic Beverages Market - The alcoholic beverages market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 trillion in 2025 to USD 2.25 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.53%. Growth is driven by rising global consumption, premiumization trends, and expanding distribution channels across emerging economies.

Beer Market - The beer market is expected to expand from USD 0.85 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.09 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.16%. Increasing demand for craft beer, flavored variants, and growing youth consumption are key factors fueling market growth.

Beverage Market - The beverage market is estimated at USD 2.03 trillion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 2.67 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.65%. Growth is supported by rising health-conscious consumption, product innovation, and strong demand for functional and ready-to-drink beverages.

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