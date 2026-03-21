Specialty Vehicles Market Size To Reach USD 134.16 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence
"Specialty Vehicles Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the specialty vehicles market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Introduction
According to Mordor Intelligence, the specialty vehicles market size is expected to grow from USD 109.90 billion in 2025 and USD 113.61 billion in 2026 to USD 134.16 billion by 2031, reflecting consistent specialty vehicles market growth during the forecast period.
The specialty vehicles industry is benefiting from modernization programs in urban infrastructure, rising safety requirements, and environmental policies that encourage cleaner transportation fleets. Municipal authorities are replacing aging diesel units with new models that meet emission standards while also improving operational efficiency. These procurement initiatives are contributing to the increasing specialty vehicles market share across multiple regions.
Specialty Vehicles Market Trends
Electrification Changing Procurement Strategies in the Specialty Vehicles Market: Electrification is emerging as one of the most visible specialty vehicles market trends. Municipal governments and public service departments are gradually shifting toward electric platforms as they retire older diesel fleets. Environmental regulations and emission control zones in urban areas are influencing procurement decisions, encouraging agencies to adopt vehicles with lower emissions.
Digital Connectivity and Telematics Supporting Specialty Vehicles Market Growth: Connectivity and data-based fleet management are becoming standard expectations in the specialty vehicles industry. Fleet operators are increasingly prioritizing vehicles equipped with telematics systems that enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics.
Flexible Ownership Models Influencing Specialty Vehicles Market Forecast: Another noticeable development in the specialty vehicles market is the growing use of leasing and fleet service agreements. Private operators are increasingly turning to leasing models that reduce long-term ownership risks and allow faster replacement cycles.
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:
Specialty Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Ambulances
Fire Trucks
Mobile Fuel Tankers
Mobile Command and Control Centers
Mobile Medical Clinics
Others
By Application
Law Enforcement and Public Safety
Medical and Healthcare Services
Industrial and Utility Services
Recreational and Hospitality
Others
By Propulsion / Powertrain
Diesel
Gasoline
Hybrid
Electric
Alternative Fuels (CNG / LNG / Hydrogen)
By Ownership Model
Government and Municipal
Private Fleet Operators
Rental / Leasing
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the world
Specialty Vehicles Market Key Players
The competitive environment in the specialty vehicles market shows moderate concentration with a mix of established manufacturers and emerging technology-focused entrants. Established companies rely on decades of engineering experience, dealer networks, and regulatory expertise to maintain their presence in the specialty vehicles industry.
Key companies operating in the specialty vehicles market include:
REV Group
Daimler Truck AG (Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks)
Oshkosh Corporation
Volvo Group
Shyft Group
Conclusion
The specialty vehicles market is expected to maintain steady expansion as fleet modernization programs continue across municipal, commercial, and defense sectors. Environmental regulations, infrastructure development, and the need for reliable service vehicles are supporting ongoing specialty vehicles market growth.
Overall, the long-term specialty vehicles market forecast remains positive as demand for specialized service vehicles continues across emergency services, municipal operations, construction activities, and defense applications. Continued investment in advanced vehicle platforms and support services will play an important role in shaping the future direction of the specialty vehicles market.
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
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