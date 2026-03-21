Specialty Vehicles Market Size To Reach USD 134.16 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence

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"Specialty Vehicles Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the specialty vehicles market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the specialty vehicles market size is expected to grow from USD 109.90 billion in 2025 and USD 113.61 billion in 2026 to USD 134.16 billion by 2031, reflecting consistent specialty vehicles market growth during the forecast period.

The specialty vehicles industry is benefiting from modernization programs in urban infrastructure, rising safety requirements, and environmental policies that encourage cleaner transportation fleets. Municipal authorities are replacing aging diesel units with new models that meet emission standards while also improving operational efficiency. These procurement initiatives are contributing to the increasing specialty vehicles market share across multiple regions.

Specialty Vehicles Market Trends

Electrification Changing Procurement Strategies in the Specialty Vehicles Market: Electrification is emerging as one of the most visible specialty vehicles market trends. Municipal governments and public service departments are gradually shifting toward electric platforms as they retire older diesel fleets. Environmental regulations and emission control zones in urban areas are influencing procurement decisions, encouraging agencies to adopt vehicles with lower emissions.

Digital Connectivity and Telematics Supporting Specialty Vehicles Market Growth: Connectivity and data-based fleet management are becoming standard expectations in the specialty vehicles industry. Fleet operators are increasingly prioritizing vehicles equipped with telematics systems that enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics.

Flexible Ownership Models Influencing Specialty Vehicles Market Forecast: Another noticeable development in the specialty vehicles market is the growing use of leasing and fleet service agreements. Private operators are increasingly turning to leasing models that reduce long-term ownership risks and allow faster replacement cycles.

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Specialty Vehicles Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Ambulances

Fire Trucks

Mobile Fuel Tankers

Mobile Command and Control Centers

Mobile Medical Clinics

Others

By Application

Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Medical and Healthcare Services

Industrial and Utility Services

Recreational and Hospitality

Others

By Propulsion / Powertrain

Diesel

Gasoline

Hybrid

Electric

Alternative Fuels (CNG / LNG / Hydrogen)

By Ownership Model

Government and Municipal

Private Fleet Operators

Rental / Leasing

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Specialty Vehicles Market Key Players

The competitive environment in the specialty vehicles market shows moderate concentration with a mix of established manufacturers and emerging technology-focused entrants. Established companies rely on decades of engineering experience, dealer networks, and regulatory expertise to maintain their presence in the specialty vehicles industry.

Key companies operating in the specialty vehicles market include:

REV Group

Daimler Truck AG (Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks)

Oshkosh Corporation

Volvo Group

Shyft Group

Conclusion

The specialty vehicles market is expected to maintain steady expansion as fleet modernization programs continue across municipal, commercial, and defense sectors. Environmental regulations, infrastructure development, and the need for reliable service vehicles are supporting ongoing specialty vehicles market growth.

Overall, the long-term specialty vehicles market forecast remains positive as demand for specialized service vehicles continues across emergency services, municipal operations, construction activities, and defense applications. Continued investment in advanced vehicle platforms and support services will play an important role in shaping the future direction of the specialty vehicles market.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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