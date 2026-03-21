Global Oral Care Market Projected To Hit $53.29 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Oral Care Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Paste, Gel), Mouthwash, Dental Accessory), Application (Dental Clinic), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Pharmacy, eCommerce), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Oral Care Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Paste, Gel), Mouthwash, Dental Accessory), Application (Dental Clinic), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Pharmacy, eCommerce), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030 "oral care market is valued at an estimated USD 37.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 53.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



345 Market Data Tables

62 Figures 318 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Oral Care Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Colgate-Palmolive(US),

Proctor & Gamble(US),

Haleon (GSK)(UK),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Kenvue (Johnson & Johnson) (US) Unilever (UK), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Oral Care Market.

Request Sample Pages:



The oral care market can be categorized by product type into several key segments, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories, and denture products. As of 2024, the toothpaste segment dominated the market, capturing the largest share.

By application, the homecare segment held the largest market share in 2024. The homecare segment encompasses essential oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and dental floss, which consumers have utilized multiple times daily.

By distribution channel, the consumer stores segment accounted for the largest share of the oral care market. Consumer retail outlets are extensively accessible, enhancing the convenience of purchasers in acquiring products. This accessibility allows consumers to engage in comprehensive brand comparisons, facilitating the selection of optimal options. The oral care market is classified into five primary regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. Notably, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the oral care market in 2024, primarily driven by its burgeoning population.

The oral care market is experiencing consistent growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of dental diseases associated with inadequate oral hygiene maintenance. Concurrently, the expansion of the dental professional workforce worldwide has heightened awareness of oral hygiene practices, resulting in increased consumer demand for oral care products. Furthermore, advancements in technology have significantly enhanced product offerings, particularly in the arena of aesthetic solutions such as teeth whitening products, which are increasingly favored by consumers prioritizing cosmetic appeal.

Related Reports:

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2030