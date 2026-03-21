Iot Medical Devices Market To Reach $154.74 Billion By 2030

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IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Wearable (Vital Sign (BP, Glucose, ECG, Oximeter), Resp., Fetal), Implant (Neuro, Cardiac-Defib, Pacemaker) Pumps), Connectivity (Bluetooth, WiFi), End User (Hospital, Nursing Home) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Wearable (Vital Sign (BP, Glucose, ECG, Oximeter), Resp., Fetal), Implant (Neuro, Cardiac-Defib, Pacemaker) Pumps), Connectivity (Bluetooth, WiFi), End User (Hospital, Nursing Home) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 154.74 billion by 2030 from USD 65.08 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

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299 Market Data Tables

57 Figures 329 Pages and in-depth TOC on " IoT Medical Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Medtronic (Ireland),

GE Healthcare (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Abbott (US),

Boston Scientific Corporation (US),

OMRON Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the IoT Medical Devices Market.

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Stationary medical devices are a key segment of the IoT medical devices market, driven by the growing demand for continuous monitoring, real-time data analysis, and enhanced patient care in healthcare facilities. Devices such as IoT-integrated imaging systems, smart infusion pumps, and diagnostic equipment facilitate seamless data flow and connectivity with hospital IT infrastructure.

The patient monitoring segment is currently the fastest-growing area within the IoT medical devices market. This growth is driven by the increasing use of connected healthcare solutions and the rising demand for real-time, continuous health tracking. Devices such as smart bedside monitors, wearable vital sign trackers, and remote ECG systems enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients both in clinical settings and at home.

In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market, driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices for patient monitoring, diagnostics, and critical care. IoT-enabled solutions such as wearable sensors, vital signs monitors, and smart infusion pumps support real-time data collection, enhance clinical decision-making, and streamline hospital workflows. In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the Internet of Things (IoT) medical devices market, with Europe and Asia Pacific following. This dominance can be attributed to the region's proactive approach to digital health transformation, which aims to enhance care quality and reduce healthcare costs.

The IoT medical devices market is rapidly expanding, driven by the increasing demand for connected healthcare solutions that enhance patient monitoring, improve data accuracy, and streamline workflow efficiency. In both clinical and home settings, real-time data tracking and remote monitoring facilitate earlier diagnoses, better disease management, and more personalized treatments. This growth is further supported by advancements in high-speed networking technologies such as 5G and next-generation Wi-Fi, which enable fast, low-latency data exchange and seamless integration with hospital IT systems.

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