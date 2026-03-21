Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Powering The Future Of Digital Care

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"Browse 857 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 570 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (EHR, VNA, RIS, LIS, RCM), Deployment (Private, Public), Component (Software, Service), Pricing (Spot), Service Model (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS), End User (Provider (Hospital), Payer) - Global Forecast to 2029" View detailed Table of Content here - "Asia Pacific region was the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, healthcare infrastructure reforms in China, the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of health IT programs in Australia and New Zealand.

The global healthcare cloud computing market, valued at US$46.1 billion in 2023, stood at US$53.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$120.6 billion by the end of the period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market"

317 - Tables

54 - Figures

244 - Pages

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Driver: The surging popularity of health IT solutions like EHRs, e-prescribing, and telehealth platforms.

Globally, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and diabetes over the past few decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, CVD stands as the primary cause of death worldwide, resulting in 17.3 million deaths annually. Projections suggest this number will rise to over 23.6 million by 2030, with 7.4 million attributed to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million to stroke. Additionally, according to GLOBOCAN, the annual number of new cancer cases is expected to climb to 19.3 million by 2025, up from 14.1 million in 2012 escalating global geriatric population is a significant driver behind the increased prevalence of these chronic conditions. WHO forecasts indicate that between 2015 and 2050, the global geriatric population (aged over 60) will nearly double, reaching 22% of the total global population, approximately 2 billion by 2050. According to the National Council on Aging, around 92% of older adults have at least one chronic ailment, with 77% affected by two or more pandemic has exacerbated the strain on healthcare systems worldwide. Hospitals are under immense pressure to establish well-coordinated environments where all clinical devices are interconnected, and collaboration with other healthcare entities is seamless. After the effects of pandemic, there's an increasing demand for remote monitoring of affected individuals. Temporary healthcare facilities are being established globally to address rising case numbers, yet many lack essential infrastructure for effective nurse-patient communication. This pandemic has driven the demand not only for hospital capacity management solutions but also for telehealth and mobile health (mHealth) solutions, e-prescribing, and Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, both in developed nations and emerging economies like the Asia-Pacific region adoption of telehealth has skyrocketed, with the percentage of US consumers using telehealth rising from 11% in 2019 to 46% in 2020, as a substitute for canceled in-person healthcare visits. Similarly, at MyDoc, a Singapore-based telemedicine platform, monthly active users surged by 272% from January 2019 to January 2021.

Restraint: Rising data security and privacy concerns.

One of the primary apprehensions associated with cloud solutions is the perceived inferior security of vendor-hosted data compared to on-premise storage. Given the sensitive nature of patient information, strict privacy protocols must be upheld to limit access solely to authorized personnel. Legal frameworks like HIPAA in the US and various directives in the EU, aimed at data protection, underscore the importance of safeguarding patient data. Additionally, in many jurisdictions, regulations such as the requirement that Protected Health Information (PHI) remains within national borders, as seen in Canada's PIPEDA, emphasize the need for stringent compliance to avoid legal repercussions the array of benefits and security features offered by cloud technology, data stored in the cloud remains susceptible to cyber threats. The exponential growth in patient data and the healthcare sector's push toward digitalization have only exacerbated concerns regarding data security and privacy. Furthermore, patients themselves are increasingly anxious about the safety of their personal information, further highlighting the imperative of maintaining robust security measures. While public clouds encounter similar security vulnerabilities as traditional IT systems, they are met with reluctance due to these concerns. Although private clouds offer enhanced access controls and security systems, skepticism persists within the healthcare industry regarding their efficacy in safeguarding data.

Opportunity: The rise of telecloud and telehealth consultations.

The integration of wireless technology with cloud computing has emerged as a robust solution for delivering healthcare services to remote areas. In numerous countries, the majority of physicians and specialists are concentrated in urban centers, leaving rural regions underserved in terms of advanced medical care. This challenge can be effectively tackled through the implementation of telecloud systems, enabling healthcare professionals to remotely diagnose and treat patients across vast distances in real time and at affordable rates.

Key Market Players:

The key players functioning in the healthcare cloud computing market include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Google, Inc. (US), athenahealth. Inc. (US), CareCloud, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), eClinicalWorks (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Veradigm (US).

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