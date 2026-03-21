Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Market Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 CAGR Of 6.0%

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"MarketsandMarketsTM"Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Phytogenics, Probiotics, and Others), Source, Form, Livestock, End Users, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

The feed additives market is estimated at USD 50.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 67.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The feed additives market is growing steadily, backed by the increasing focus of livestock and poultry producers on enhancing digestion and maintaining the overall productivity of animals. As farms across the region adopt more commercial and intensive production systems, there is a rising need for feed additives (enzymes, probiotics, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, phytogenics, and organic acids). These additives help animals digest feed better, build immunity, reduce stress, and maintain healthy growth.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size, 2025 (Value): USD 48.16 Billion

Market Forecast in 2031 (Value): USD 67.90 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 to 2031

Years Considered: 2022–2031

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2031

Units Considered: Value (USD Million/Billion), Volume (KT) Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

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Key Takeaways:



Asia Pacific accounted for 36.8% of the feed additives market in 2025.

By type, the amino acids segment is estimated to lead the market with a market share of 28% in 2031.

By source, the synthetic segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025.

By livestock, the poultry segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for a dominant market share in 2025.

Cargill, Incorporated and ADM were identified as some of the star players in the feed additives market (global), given their global presence and strong product footprint. VITALAC and Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the feed additives market

Asia Pacific is becoming one of the strongest growth markets for feed additives. This is due to the country's growing livestock sector. As demand for affordable protein sources such as chicken, eggs, fish, and milk increases, the poultry, dairy, and aquaculture farming sectors are experiencing rapid growth. To meet this rising demand, farms across Asia Pacific are producing more feed each year. As a result, livestock growers are transitioning to modern, commercial production systems, which heavily depend on feed additives such as enzymes, probiotics, amino acids, and vitamins. Feed additives help improve digestion, boost immunity, support faster growth, and maintain healthier animals. This rapid increase in commercial feed usage naturally pushes Asia Pacific's feed additives demand upward.

By type, the amino acids segment to account for leading market share during the forecast period.

The amino acids segment is estimated to hold a significant share of the feed additives market. Amino acids are essential for supporting animal growth, muscle development, and overall performance. Poultry, swine, and aquaculture are three of the fastest-growing livestock sectors globally, all of which depend heavily on amino acids like lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan. These amino acids enhance feed efficiency and help ensure that animals receive balanced nutrition.

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By form, dry additives to lead the market during the forecast period.

Dry feed additives hold a significant share of the market because they are easier to handle, store, and transport compared with liquid additives, an important advantage in a region with diverse climates and long supply chains. Dry forms such as powders, granules, and premixes blend smoothly into compound feed, making them highly preferred by feed mills across the US and Asia Pacific, where large-scale feed production is rapidly increasing.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Alltech (US), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (India), Nutreco (Netherlands), BRF Global (Brazil), Volac International Ltd. (UK), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Bentoli (US), Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Novus International, Inc. (US), and Global Nutrition International (France).

Recent Developments in the Feed Additives Industry:



October 2025: BASF launched Lutavit A/D3 1000/200 NXT, a next-generation microencapsulated blend of vitamins A and D3 designed to enhance feed efficiency, stability, and sustainability in animal diets.

September 2025: ADM launched Digest Carb, a dairy nutrition solution designed to optimize rumen starch and fiber utilization. The product aimed to improve efficiency and milk performance, supporting productivity in dairy operations. August 2025: To expand its animal nutrition business in the US, Cargill operated the Granger, Washington Feed Mill, enabling livestock producers to access nutritionally balanced feed products and related services. The facility supported Cargill's efforts to strengthen regional feed supply and enhance customer reach through efficient and reliable operations.

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