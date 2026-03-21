HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 20+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Research @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report



On March 17, 2026, Seagen announced a study will test how safe and how well DV with tucatinib works for participants with solid tumors. This study will also test what side effects happen when participants take these drugs. A side effect is anything a drug does to the body besides treating the disease.

On March 16, 2026- Daiichi Sankyo conducted a phase 3 clinical trial is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of the triplet combination of trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU, T-DXd, DS-8201a) plus a fluoropyrimidine plus pembrolizumab versus standard of care (SoC) chemotherapy plus trastuzumab plus pembrolizumab as first-line therapy in participants with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive tumor PD-L1 CPS ≥1 gastric or GEJ cancer in the Main Cohort.

On March 11, 2026, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. initiated a study is to check how long people with stomach cancer and GEJ cancer live after treatment with zolbetuximab with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy compared to placebo with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

On March 09, 2026, AstraZeneca announced a phase 3 study is to assess the efficacy and safety of rilvegostomig in combination with fluoropyrimidine and T-DXd (Arm A) compared to trastuzumab, chemotherapy, and pembrolizumab (Arm B) in HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma participants whose tumors express PD L1 CPS ≥ 1. Rilvegostomig in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy will be evaluated in a separate arm (Arm C) to assess the contribution of each component in the experimental arm.

DelveInsight's HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer treatment.

The leading HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies such as Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc.., Bavarian Nordic, and others. Promising HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies such as YH32367, BI-1607, Trastuzumab, BDC-1001, Nivolumab, KN026, BNT323, and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in HER2-positive gastric cancer treatments @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials Assessment

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer is the sixth most common cancer and the third most common cause of cancer-related death in the world. Early gastric cancer has no associated symptoms; however, some patients with incidental complaints are diagnosed with early gastric cancer. Most symptoms of gastric cancer reflect advanced disease. All physical signs in gastric cancer are late events. In some people with stomach cancer, the cancer cells have too much of a growth-promoting protein called HER2 on their surface. Cancers with increased levels of HER2 are called HER2-positive. Drugs that target the HER2 protein can often be helpful in treating these cancers. Unfortunately, only a minority of patients with gastric cancer who undergo surgical resection will be cured of their disease. Most patients have a recurrence. HER2, also known as ErbB2/Neu, belongs to the EGFR family and is located on human chromosome 17 (17q21); this gene encodes a 185 kDa transmembrane glycoprotein (p185). EGFR family members include HER1, HER2, HER3, and HER4, which are composed of three parts: an extracellular ligand-binding domain, a transmembrane domain, and an intracellular tyrosine kinase domain.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs

SHR-A1811: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

SHR-A1811 is a novel anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that features an optimized molecular design to enhance plasma stability and bystander effect. Hengrui Pharma is currently conducting more than 10 clinical studies of SHR-A1811 from phase 1 to phase 3 to evaluate its safety and efficacy as single agent or combination therapy in a wide variety of cancer indications. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

Cinrebafusp alfa: Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) is a 4-1BB/HER2 fusion protein comprising 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin proteins and a HER2-targeting antibody. The drug candidate is currently in phase 2 development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. In phase 1 studies, cinrebafusp alfa has shown an acceptable safety profile at all doses tested with no dose-limiting toxicities. The bispecific also showed a dose response and a 4-1BB-driven mechanism of action based on clinical benefit and pharmacodynamic correlates. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

BI-1607: BioInvent International

BI-1607 is an FcγRIIB-blocking antibody that differs from BI-1206 (BioInvent's clinical-stage FcγRIIB antibody) in that it has been engineered for reduced Fc-binding to FcγRs. Preclinical proof-of-concept data indicate that combined treatment with BI-1607 may both enhance efficacy of current anti-HER2 regimens and increase response rates in patients no longer responding to anti-HER2-directed therapies such as trastuzumab. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

The HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Treatment.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer market.

Learn more about HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Research and development projects @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc.., Bavarian Nordic, and others.

​​​​​​HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Treatment by visiting our website @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies and Therapies



BDC-1001: Bolt Therapeutics Inc.

KN026: Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc.

YH32367: Yuhan Corporation

Margetuximab: MacroGenics Zanidatamab: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Companies- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, BioInvent International, Daiichi Sankyo|AstraZeneca, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Carisma Therapeutics Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Celularity Incorporated, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Shanghai Miracogen Inc.., Bavarian Nordic, and others.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies- YH32367, BI-1607, Trastuzumab, BDC-1001, Nivolumab, KN026, BNT323, and others.

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline on our website @ HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHER2-positive Gastric Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHER2-positive Gastric Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)SHR-A1811: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Cinrebafusp alfa: Pieris PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)BI-1607: BioInvent InternationalDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsHER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key CompaniesHER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key ProductsHER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Unmet NeedsHER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersHER2-positive Gastric Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionHER2-positive Gastric Cancer Analyst ViewsHER2-positive Gastric Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

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