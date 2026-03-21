Recurrent Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 50+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report



On March 12, 2026- BioNTech SE initiated a Phase II study will enroll adults with histologically confirmed diagnosis of World Health Organization (WHO) Grade IV glioblastoma (GBM), isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-wildtype consistent with WHO central nervous system (CNS) 2021 criteria who have received prior first-line treatment including with at least radiotherapy and temozolomide, with a Karnofsky performance status (KPS) ≥60, adequate organ function, and at least one measurable lesion according to the response assessment in neuro-oncology (RANO) 2.0 criteria.

On March 12, 2026- Telix Pharmaceuticals (Innovations) Pty Limited initiated a clinical trial which evaluates the efficacy and safety of TLX101-Tx, an investigational radiopharmaceutical therapy, in combination with lomustine versus lomustine alone in adult patients with first recurrence of glioblastoma. TLX101-Tx delivers targeted radiation to glioblastoma cells. The trial is conducted in two parts: Part 1 assesses safety and radiation dosing; Part 2 is a randomized comparison of the combination therapy against standard care.

On March 02, 2026- Neonc Technologies Inc. announced a Phase 1/2a clinical trial is an open-label study to identify the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of a repeated dose regimen of NEO100 (perillyl alcohol) for the treatment of patients with radiographically-confirmed progression of Grade IV glioma or recurrent primary or secondary Grade IV glioma. The study will have two phases, Phase 1 and Phase 2a. Phase 1 is a standard cohort dose escalation 3+3 design used to determine the maximum tolerated dose for Phase 2a. There will be up to 24 patients enrolled in Phase 1.

DelveInsight's Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment.

The leading Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies such as Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., and Chimerix and others. Promising Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, Temozolomide, BIBF1120, Chemotherapy, GX-I7, Bevacizumab, Bevacizumab, TTAC-0001, Cediranib and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Recurrent Glioblastoma treatments @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Clinical Trials Assessment

Recurrent Glioblastoma Overview

Recurrent glioblastoma is a possibility that oncologists – and patients – must keep in mind during and after an initial course of treatment. Because it can be difficult to completely remove a tumor during surgery, there is always a possibility that the cancer might come back after a period of remission. As a result, survivors are typically scheduled for follow-up appointments and surveillance imaging every few months after the completion of their initial treatments. Glioblastoma can come back anywhere in the brain or spinal cord. However, most recurrences are found near the site of the original tumor. Without treatment, the median survival with glioblastoma is only a few months, but even with treatment, survival is frequently only around one year. The five-year survival rate from the disease is roughly 5.0%. For people who have surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible along with radiation and chemotherapy, the overall median survival (the time after which 50% of people have died and 50% are still alive) is only 14 months. There are treatment options for recurrent glioblastoma, though as noted by looking at survival statistics, few of these have led to long-term survival with the disease. Some treatments do improve survival, and several can improve quality of life. That said, many of these newer treatments have only recently been evaluated in humans, and it's too soon to know what the potential long-term benefit may be.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Emerging Drugs Profile

ASC40: Ascletis

ASC40 is an oral, selective inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN), a key enzyme which regulates de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ASC40 inhibits energy supply and disturbs membrane phospholipid composition of tumor cells by blocking de novo lipogenesis. In January 2022, Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase III registration clinical trial of ASC40 combined with bevacizumab for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The Phase II study, completed in the U.S., in patients with rGBM has shown that the objective response rate (ORR) for ASC40 plus Bevacizumab treatment was 65% including a complete response (CR) of 20% and a partial response (PR) of 45%.

GX-I7: Genexine

GX-I7 is a long-acting human IL-7 which is essential for homeostatic T cell proliferation and improves lymphopenia, typically induced by chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The safety has been proved via phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers and phase Ib and Ib/2 Clinical trials are being conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and efficacy.

Olinvacimab: PharmAbcine

Olinvacimab is an anti-angiogenic antibody that neutralizes the VEGF/VEGFR2 pathway, thus inhibiting tumor growth and metastasis. It blocks the binding of all VEGFR ligands such as VEGF-A, VEGF-C and VEGF-D to VEGFR2. To gain nutrients and oxygen needed for growth, tumor cells release these VEGF ligands which promote angiogenesis (a formation of new blood vessels) that will enhance tumor blood supply. Binding of olinvacimab to VEGFR2 will result in the inhibition of VEGF-mediated tumor angiogenesis.

VXM01: VAXIMM AG

VXM01 is an oral T-cell immunotherapy that is designed to activate T-cells to attack the tumor vasculature and, in several tumor types, attack cancer cells directly. VXM01 carries the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 (VEGFR2), which is highly overexpressed on the tumor vasculature and on certain cancer cells as the target gene. The active, T-cell-mediated destruction of tumor vasculature cells leads to an increased infiltration of various immune cells into tumor tissue (inflammation). In preclinical studies, a murine analog VXM01 vaccine showed broad anti-tumor activity in different tumor types. This activity was linked to a VEGFR2-specific T-cell response and was accompanied by the destruction of the tumor vasculature and increased immune cell infiltration. A Phase I/II trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, for the treatment of glioblastoma is ongoing. The trial is part of a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. VXM01 has received orphan designation from the European Commission and from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma.

The Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Recurrent Glioblastoma Treatment.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Market

Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients and the healthcare industry @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Unmet Needs

Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies

Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., and Chimerix and others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Recurrent Glioblastoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

See the latest progress in drug development and clinical research @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies- Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., and Chimerix and others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, Temozolomide, BIBF1120, Chemotherapy, GX-I7, Bevacizumab, Bevacizumab, TTAC-0001, Cediranib and others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Recurrent Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRecurrent Glioblastoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentRecurrent Glioblastoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)ASC40: AscletisDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)GX-I7: GenexineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)VXM01: VAXIMM AGDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRecurrent Glioblastoma Key CompaniesRecurrent Glioblastoma Key ProductsRecurrent Glioblastoma- Unmet NeedsRecurrent Glioblastoma- Market Drivers and BarriersRecurrent Glioblastoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionRecurrent Glioblastoma Analyst ViewsRecurrent Glioblastoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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