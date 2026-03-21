Advocateiq Launches New Platform To Help Texas Parents Navigate Special Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AdvocateIQ, a new platform powered by DFW Advocacy, today announced its public launch, bringing professional-grade document review and advocacy support to parents of children with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 Plans. The platform is designed to close a gap that has left millions of families struggling to understand their children's special education rights and services.

A System That Leaves Families Behind

More than 7.5 million students across the United States receive special education services under IDEA, including over 600,000 in Texas alone. For most families, the process of reading an IEP, understanding whether goals are measurable, confirming that services match their child's needs, and knowing their rights at an ARD meeting is overwhelming. Professional advocates can help, but typically charge $150 to $300 per hour, putting comprehensive support out of reach for the families who need it most.

“Parents come to us in crisis,” said Melissa Griffiths, founder of DFW Advocacy and co-founder of AdvocateIQ.“They know something isn't right with their child's IEP, but they can't afford thousands of dollars to have someone sit in a meeting with them. We built AdvocateIQ so that every family can walk into an ARD meeting informed, prepared, and empowered - regardless of income.”

How AdvocateIQ Works

Parents create an account, upload their child's IEP, 504 Plan, evaluation reports, or other special education documents, and receive a detailed, plain-language report within minutes. The professional-grade analysis identifies whether goals are measurable, flags compliance gaps under federal and state law, highlights whether services and accommodations match the child's identified needs, and generates specific questions for parents to bring to their next school meeting - all starting at $49 for a single review.

Reports are delivered via email and stored in the parent's dashboard. Annual plans at $29 per month provide unlimited reviews for one student, along with meeting prep checklists, email templates for communicating with the school, and a rights reference library. Family plans at $39 per month extend coverage to up to three students with priority processing.

Built on a Decade of Real Advocacy

Unlike generic document tools, AdvocateIQ's analysis engine is grounded in years of hands-on special education advocacy. Griffiths has served Texas families through the IEP and 504 process since 2018, with training through COPAA, Wrightslaw, and Texas Partners in Policymaking. That institutional knowledge - covering Texas Education Agency standards, ARD procedures, and state-specific disability categories - is encoded directly into the platform's analysis methodology, which is continuously calibrated against expert review and national benchmarks.

“We didn't build a chatbot and call it advocacy,” said Ben Griffiths, co-founder and the platform's technical architect.“Every analysis AdvocateIQ produces is measured against the same standards Melissa uses when she reviews a document by hand. The technology doesn't replace the advocate - it makes advocacy accessible to every family that needs it.”

Privacy by Design

AdvocateIQ processes sensitive educational records involving children, and the platform's privacy architecture reflects that responsibility. Documents are encrypted at rest, personally identifiable information is stripped before analysis, and parents retain full control over their data with the ability to view, download, and delete their child's records at any time.

Availability and Pricing

AdvocateIQ is available now at . Document review plans start at $49 for a single review, with annual plans at $29 per month for unlimited reviews and family plans at $39 per month covering up to three students. Additional services including advocate matching and professional certification are planned for later this year.

About AdvocateIQ

AdvocateIQ is a professional-grade special education advocacy platform built by Ben and Melissa Griffiths and powered by DFW Advocacy. Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, the company's mission is simple: every family deserves an advocate. Learn more at advocateiq.