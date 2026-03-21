Limited Iranian Gas Imports To Iraq Resume - Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BAGHDAD - Gas resumed flowing from Iran, Iraq's electricity ministry said Saturday, after a strike on an Iranian facility caused a three-day stoppage.

Iraq has been unwillingly drawn into the conflict triggered by the US-Israel attack on its neighbour Iran on February 28.

The total gas cutoff on March 19 dealt a fresh blow to Iraq's already-struggling economy.

While oil-rich, Iraq is heavily reliant on gas imports from Iran, supplying roughly a third of its electricity needs.

"Iranian gas flow to Iraq resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres" per day, electricity ministry spokesman Ahmed Moussa told state news.

Prior to the war, Iran had agreed to export some 50 million cubic metres of gas per day to Iraq during the boiling summer months, and roughly half that during the cooler winters.

However, those measures were not consistently met.

Electricity shortages are a frequent complaint in Iraq, which suffers from endemic corruption and dilapidated public infrastructure. Most households rely on private generators to compensate for daily power cuts.

On Thursday, Iraq condemned the strikes on energy facilities in the region and stressed the importance of ensuring a "continuous" supply to global energy markets.