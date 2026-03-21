MENAFN - Market Press Release) Biological Computer Market Size to Reach USD 14,248.9 Million in 2033 March 20, 2026 2:08 am - The biological computer market was valued at USD 5,726.3 million in 2025 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2%.

March 20, 2025-The growing demand for ultra-dense and long-term data storage is fueling strong market revenue growth, particularly in areas such as DNA-based computing and molecular data storage. The exponential rise in global digital data generated by artificial intelligence, IoT devices, cloud computing, and scientific research is rapidly exceeding the capacity and efficiency of conventional storage technologies such as magnetic tapes and solid-state drives. Biological storage systems, especially DNA-based solutions, offer an attractive alternative because DNA can store extremely large volumes of data in a very small physical space and preserve information for thousands of years under proper conditions. For example, a single gram of DNA can theoretically store petabytes of data and is significantly more durable than traditional storage media.

In December 2025, Atlas Data Storage announced plans to commercialize DNA-based data storage by 2026. The company's technology aims to encode as much as 13 TB of digital data within a single drop of water, demonstrating exceptionally high storage density and long-term stability for archival purposes. This progress attracts investments in DNA synthesis, sequencing technologies, and bio-computing infrastructure. Companies and research institutions are increasing funding to develop scalable biological storage platforms for long-term data archiving. Rising commercial interest and technological advancements are therefore expanding the adoption of biological computing solutions and contributing to market revenue growth.

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Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on application, the biological computer market is segmented into data storage & archival, computation & optimization, diagnostics & biosensing, drug discovery & screening, robotics / autonomous control, environmental monitoring and others.

The data storage and archival segment accounted for the largest share in 2025, driven by the sharp growth in global data generation and the growing constraints of conventional storage technologies related to storage density, lifespan, and energy efficiency. Organizations in government, research, healthcare, and hyperscale data centers are increasingly searching for reliable long-term archival solutions capable of preserving data securely for decades while reducing space and power consumption. In December 2025, for example, Atlas Data Storage introduced Atlas Eon 100, described as the first scalable DNA-based data storage service. The company positions DNA as an exceptionally durable medium that can retain information for extremely long periods in one of nature's most stable formats. The Atlas Eon 100 platform is designed to address several limitations of traditional magnetic storage technologies.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

The North American market held the largest revenue share in 2025, supported by the region's well-established research infrastructure, substantial investment in R&D, and early adoption of advanced computing technologies. The presence of major technology companies, biotechnology firms, and highly funded academic institutions is accelerating the development and commercialization of innovations such as DNA-based computing, biological data storage, and bio-electronic hybrid systems.

In January 2025, NVIDIA announced strategic collaborations designed to transform the nearly USD 10 trillion healthcare and life sciences sector by accelerating drug discovery, strengthening genomic research, and advancing next-generation healthcare services using agentic and generative AI technologies. Such initiatives are supporting revenue growth in the biological computer market in North America by promoting wider adoption of bio-integrated computing solutions across healthcare and life sciences research.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The biological computer market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oMicrosoft Corporation

oIBM Corporation

oGoogle LLC

oIntel Corporation

oIllumina, Inc.

oTwist Bioscience Corporation

oGinkgo Bioworks

oSynthetic Genomics, Inc.

oCatalog Technologies, Inc.

oIridia, Inc.

oCohere Technologies

oCortical Labs

oFinalSpark

oKoniku, Inc.

oBiomemory

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Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors:

In June 2024, FinalSpark started providing access to biocomputers that combine lab-grown human brain organoids with silicon-based hardware. The platform, called Neuroplatform, utilizes miniature human brain models to carry out computational processes, replacing conventional silicon-based processing methods.

Cortical Labs: In March 2025, Cortical Labs unveiled the CL1, a biological computing platform that integrates human brain cells with silicon-based hardware to create adaptive neural networks. The system is described as Synthetic Biological Intelligence (SBI) and is presented as an alternative to traditional AI systems by utilizing the inherent learning capabilities and energy efficiency of biological neurons.

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Navistrat Analytics has segmented global biological computer market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use and region:

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)

oHardware

oConsumables

oSoftware

oServices

.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)

oDNA-Based Computing

oRNA-Based Computing

oProtein-Based Computing

oCellular-Based Computing

oOrganoid-based computing

oHybrid systems

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)

oData Storage & Archival

oComputation & Optimization

oDiagnostics & Biosensing

oDrug Discovery & Screening

oRobotics / autonomous control

oEnvironmental Monitoring

oOthers

.End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)

oPharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

oResearch Institutes & Universities

oHealthcare Providers & Hospitals

oIT, Cloud & Data Centers

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oNorth Benelux

g Countries

h of Europe

oAsia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

oLatin Brazil

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

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