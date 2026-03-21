36 Iranian Missiles And Drones Target Jordan In Third Week Of Regional War

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan's Public Security Directorate reported receiving 114 incident reports related to debris from missiles and drones during the past week, while confirming one minor injury involving a child as a result of last week's events.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the Jordan Armed Forces, the Arab Army, and the Public Security Directorate outlined the impact of the ongoing regional war on the Kingdom during its third week.

The Jordan Armed Forces said they dealt with dozens of missiles and drones launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory, with a total of 36 projectiles recorded during the week. The Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed 14 missiles and 21 drones, while one attack was not intercepted.

Since the outbreak of the war, a total of 240 missiles and drones have been launched toward Jordan. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 222 of them, while 18 managed to bypass defenses.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom and protecting both citizens and residents, stressing that all available capabilities are being deployed to counter threats.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate said civil defense and police teams responded to 114 reports linked to falling debris across most governorates over the past week.

The spokesperson added that only one injury was recorded, involving a child who received treatment and was later discharged from hospital in good condition.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the total number of falling objects has reached 414, resulting in 24 injuries, all of whom have since left hospitals.

Authorities renewed warnings against approaching or tampering with any suspicious objects or debris due to their potential danger. Citizens were urged to follow official guidance and report any suspicious items by calling the emergency number 911, while relying solely on verified information and avoiding the spread of rumors.