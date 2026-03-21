Switzerland, A Paradise For Dinosaur Hunters. Or Is It?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland occupies a special place in the world of ichnology, the science that studies the fossilised remains of animals that have been extinct for millions of years. A book takes stock of the situation on the 50th anniversary of a major discovery in the Valais Alps. This content was published on March 21, 2026 - 11:00 7 minutes

I'm mainly in charge of translating, proofreading and publishing articles for SWI swissinfo. I also occasionally write press reviews and original articles on "Swiss oddities" - the things that make Switzerland unique. After studying history and religious studies, I began my journalistic career at Radio Fribourg. After a spell in the newsroom at the Swiss Telegraphic Agency, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2000, where I specialised in federal politics and history. I now translate, proofread and produce stories.

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Deutsch de Millionen Jahre alte Fussspuren verraten, welche Dinosaurier in der Schweiz lebten Read more: Millionen Jahre alte Fussspuren verraten, welche Dinosaurier in der Schweiz l Français fr La Suisse, paradis des ichnologues Original Read more: La Suisse, paradis des ichnol Italiano it La Svizzera, paradiso degli icnologi Read more: La Svizzera, paradiso degli icn

In 1976, French geologist Georges Bronner discovered fossilised traces on a rock face in the Vieux-Emosson area of the Valais Alps, near the border with France. The fact that this discovery took place that year was no coincidence. Bronner was involved in organising an exhibition on the region's geology as part of the construction of the Emosson Dam, which was due to be inaugurated on October 1, 1976.

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In addition, 1976 was marked by an unprecedented drought. In the mountains, this“drought of the century” caused the snow cover to recede more sharply than usual, making it possible to see rocks that were usually covered in snow.

In his book Un dinosaure dans la montagne External link (A dinosaur in the mountain), Pierre-Yves Frei tells the story of this discovery. A member of the Geneva Natural History Museum, journalist, author and science populariser, he uses a method already tried and tested in previous works, such as Du pâté d'éléphant chez Calvin (Elephant pâté at Calvin's): starting with a specific fact to provide a comprehensive, multidisciplinary overview of a subject.

In this case, the 1976 discovery provides an opportunity to discuss the history of palaeontology, plate tectonics and the classification of species.

Dinosaurs that aren't dinosaurs

The discovery made by chance during a hike was exceptional. It is a 350m2 slab of sandstone with more than 800 fossil remains dating from the Triassic period.“Overnight, Emosson became a beacon of ichnology perched at an altitude of 2,400 metres,” notes Pierre-Yves Frei.

Research carried out at the time revealed images of animals – mostly dinosaurs – moving along a strip of sand by the sea. And dinosaurs are still the stuff of dreams.“200 million years ago, dinosaurs were grazing at Vieux-Emosson”, wrote the Valais daily Le Nouvelliste in 1979.

Very quickly, dinosaurs were even used to promote tourism in the region.“Beach, mountains, dinosaurs – the perfect recipe for a story that was bound to be a big hit,” says Pierre-Yves Frei.

But not everyone is convinced by this wonderful story. For example, the absence of shellfish or microalgae fossils in an area that is supposed to have once been by the sea is fuelling doubts. And this time it's not a comet from outer space, but scientific research that is extinguishing the Valais dinosaurs.

In 2002, palaeontologists came to the conclusion that the traces found on the site were not those of dinosaurs, but of archosaurs, reptiles from the Triassic period that were the ancestors of crocodiles and dinosaurs. As for the beach by the sea, it is transformed into the shore of a river of Pangaea, the single continent that still existed at the beginning of the Triassic period.

Jurassic Parc is in... Jura

Switzerland has other Triassic sites. Ticino is even home to one of the world's largest deposits of Middle Triassic fossils at the Monte San GiorgioExternal link site, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This site even has its local star, the Ticinosuchus, a carnivorous archosaur close to the ancestors of crocodiles. But there are no traces of dinosaurs here either.

There are, however, traces of dinosaurs dating from the Triassic period in Switzerland. There are 200 of them in the Swiss National ParkExternal link, south of Graubünden. But here too there is a slight disappointment: the dinosaurs in the National Park were much smaller than those in Jurassic Park. Discovered in 1961, these traces have been dated to around 220 million years ago, which corresponds to a period when dinosaurs were still relatively modest and not very diverse. They are attributed to primitive herbivorous dinosaurs measuring between five and eight metres in length.

More More Swiss oddities Switzerland, home of the original Jurassic park

This content was published on Jan 17, 2026 The name of the period in the Mesozoic Era originates in the mountain range dividing Switzerland and France.

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