Supreme Court Tightens Rules For Adjournments To Curb Delays

MENAFN - KNN India)The Supreme Court issued a new circular tightening the rules for seeking adjournments, making it clear that such requests will be considered only in exceptional circumstances and under structured safeguards.

Dated 18 March 2026, issued under the directions of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the circular supersedes earlier guidelines issued in November and December 2025.

Under the revised framework, advocates-on-record and parties appearing in person may circulate adjournment letters for both fresh and after-notice cases.

However, the process is now formalised, requiring that a copy of the adjournment request be served on the opposing side or caveator in advance, with proof submitted to the Court before 11:00 a.m. on the preceding working day. The opposing side has the right to object by sending a response via email before 12:00 noon, and any objections will be considered by the Court.

Each adjournment request must clearly state the reason for seeking the adjournment as well as the number of adjournments previously sought in the matter.

The circular emphasises that adjournments will be granted only in genuinely exceptional situations, such as bereavement, medical or health issues of the advocate or party, or other circumstances acceptable to the Court.

To curb delays, the Court has imposed additional restrictions: fresh cases may have only one adjournment letter circulated, and two consecutive adjournments cannot be granted without the matter being listed before the Court.

For regular matters, the circular categorically states that adjournment letters will not be permitted. All requests must be submitted in a prescribed format via a designated email ID.

The measure aims to strengthen procedural discipline, reduce unnecessary delays, and ensure that adjournments are granted strictly on valid grounds rather than as a routine practice.

(KNN Bureau)