This Sam Doyle Painting May Mark A New Price Peak For The Self-Taught Artist

MENAFN - USA Art News) At New York's Outsider Art Fair, a Booth Recreates Sam Doyle's Front Yard - and Reframes His Portraits for a New Moment

At this year's Outsider Art Fair in New York, one of the most quietly arresting presentations doesn't rely on spectacle so much as atmosphere. London's Gallery of Everything has devoted its booth to the late self-taught painter Sam Doyle (American, 1906–1985), rebuilding the feel of the St. Helena Island front yard where he once displayed his own paintings and inviting visitors to meet the work on the artist's terms.

Doyle, who was born into the Gullah community on South Carolina's St. Helena Island, taught himself to paint and often worked with what was at hand: house paint applied to salvaged wood and metal. The materials carry the directness of everyday life, but the images are anything but casual. His portraits move between local figures and widely recognized Black cultural icons, rendered with a frank, declarative presence.

The range is part of the point. In the booth, a viewer can move from a celebrity subject such as Jackie Robinson to Joe Louis, depicted in“Brown Bomber” (1975/82), and then to a portrait anchored in local spiritual and social history:“Dr. Bus Ha.” The figure, described as a“root doctor,” is shown holding a conch shell to his ear, as if listening for voices beyond the visible world.

Gallery director James Brett framed Doyle's approach as a leveling gesture across fame and familiarity.“He puts everyone on the same level,” Brett said.“Here's Ray Charles, and here is a washerwoman who was his aunt.” In Doyle's hands, celebrity does not eclipse community; it sits beside it, equally worthy of attention.

A key work in the presentation is Doyle's depiction of Dr. Bus Ha, dated to between 1980 and 1985, the year the artist died. The painting is being offered for sale for the first time, coming from the collection of Bob Roth, a founding member of Chicago's Intuit Art Museum, which focuses on self-taught, intuitive, and outsider artists. Priced at $85,000, it is the most expensive work on view in the booth.

The asking price also signals how quickly the market has been recalibrating around Doyle. It is nearly double his current auction record: $45,360 for“I'll Hit You Man” (ca. 1979), sold at Christie's New York in 2023, according to the Artnet Price Database. Recent results have frequently exceeded estimates, reflecting a broader rise in institutional and collector attention.

That attention has deep roots. One of Doyle's earliest high-profile collectors was Jean-Michel Basquiat, who encountered the work in the 1980s at the Fay Gold Gallery in Atlanta. Basquiat acquired several pieces, kept them in his studio, and later gave works to friends and fellow cultural figures including Andy Warhol and rapper Fab 5 Freddy.

Today, Doyle's paintings are held by major museums, including the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston - a roster that underscores how decisively his work has moved from regional discovery to national visibility.

The Outsider Art Fair continues through Sunday, March 22, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. For visitors, the Gallery of Everything's booth offers more than a focused selection of paintings: it proposes a context, a place, and a way of looking that makes Doyle's portraits feel newly immediate.