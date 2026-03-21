Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Rapporteur Accuses Israel Of Systematic Torture Of Palestinians


2026-03-21 02:04:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, accused Israel of practicing systematic torture against Palestinians on a scale suggesting collective punishment and destructive intent.

In a media report, she stated that since Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian detainees had been subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse.

She noted that torture in detention centers had been used on an unprecedented scale as a form of collective punishment.

Albanese added that acts such as brutal beatings, sexual violence, starvation, and systematic deprivation had left deep and lasting impacts on tens of thousands of Palestinians and their families.

She stressed that such practices had become an integral part of control and punishment, affecting men, women, and children through detention abuse, forced displacement, widespread violence, and the destruction of basic living conditions.

MENAFN21032026000067011011ID1110890925



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search