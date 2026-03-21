UN Rapporteur Accuses Israel Of Systematic Torture Of Palestinians

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, accused Israel of practicing systematic torture against Palestinians on a scale suggesting collective punishment and destructive intent.

In a media report, she stated that since Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian detainees had been subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse.

She noted that torture in detention centers had been used on an unprecedented scale as a form of collective punishment.

Albanese added that acts such as brutal beatings, sexual violence, starvation, and systematic deprivation had left deep and lasting impacts on tens of thousands of Palestinians and their families.

She stressed that such practices had become an integral part of control and punishment, affecting men, women, and children through detention abuse, forced displacement, widespread violence, and the destruction of basic living conditions.