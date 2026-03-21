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Israeli Entity Continues Attacks On Southern Lebanon


2026-03-21 02:04:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli army continued its attacks on southern Lebanon, targeting a number of towns and areas.

The National News Agency reported that the outskirts of the towns of Al Ghandourieh and Borj Qalaouiyeh, as well as the town of Naqoura, were subjected to hostile artillery shelling, while Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike on the city of Bint Jbeil.

The Israeli army also conducted two airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting Ghobeiry and Borj El Barajneh.

It is worth noting that one person was killed and five others were injured in two raids carried out by Israeli warplanes at dawn today on southern Lebanon. (

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Gulf Times

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