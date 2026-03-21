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Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack On Military Facilities In Southern Syria


2026-03-21 02:04:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting military facilities in southern Syria, considering it a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the continuation of such practices in the region without deterrence reflects a serious disregard for international law and undermines the foundations of regional security and stability, noting in this regard that the international community's inability to curb and put an end to these violations has contributed to the worsening of the crisis facing the region.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's firm position in standing alongside the Syrian Arab Republic, affirming its solidarity with its government and its support for all that would preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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Gulf Times

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