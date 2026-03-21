Warmth, Joy, Togetherness On First Day Of Eid Al-Fitr

Worshippers fill mosques across Qatar as the country marks the first day of Eid al-Fitr, ending a month of fasting and reflection.

The spirit of unity extends beyond the prayer halls, as light rain eases the morning rush, with wet roads reflecting Doha's skyline and steady holiday traffic.

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Along the Corniche and in public parks, families and friends gathered early to enjoy the celebrations.

Children played on the rain-fresh grass while parents relaxed nearby, and many stopped to take photos of the skyline under cloudy skies.

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The cooler weather brought a calm, refreshing feel to the celebration.

Friends took photos together, sharing smiles and laughter, while traditions continued, with elders greeted and perfumes exchanged as a sign of respect and hospitality.

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Across the country, Eid is an occasion that is both religious and social, bringing together prayer, family, and community.

Despite the grey skies, the day was filled with warmth, connection, and gratitude, as people in Qatar celebrate renewal, kindness, and shared joy.

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