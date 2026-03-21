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Deputy Prime Minister Discusses Regional Developments With German Defence Minister By Phone
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani held a telephone conversation on Friday with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
During the call, they discussed the latest security developments in the region and areas of cooperation and joint coordination under the current circumstances.
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