Qatar Submits Official Letter To ICAO Regarding Current Aviation Status Amid Iranian Aggressions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, through its Permanent Office to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), has submitted an official letter to President of the ICAO Council Toshiyuki Onuma, addressing the current status of air traffic and flight corridors in light of recent developments in the Middle East.

The letter stated that the aggressions launched against the State of Qatar by the Islamic Republic of Iran constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation. It affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its full rights under international law.

The communication further detailed the impacts resulting from the closure of airspace and the subsequent disruption of passenger travel and air cargo movement through Qatar. It outlined the procedures and measures taken by the state to assist passengers affected by flight disruptions, including the organization of evacuation flights and the provision of necessary services.

In its letter to ICAO, the State of Qatar emphasized the importance of accelerating the reopening of airports, given the region's standing as a global transit hub and its role as a major pillar in the international air transport sector.