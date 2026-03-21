Two Injured In Iraq Following Drone Attack West Of Baghdad
Baghdad: An Iraqi security source revealed today that two individuals were injured following the explosion of a suicide drone west of the capital, Baghdad.
The source explained that a drone crashed and detonated in the Abu Ghraib district, resulting in varying degrees of injuries to two civilians who happened to be at the site at the moment of the blast.
In a separate incident, a second drone went down in the Al Wahda sub-district, south of Baghdad. This aircraft failed to detonate upon impact.
Specialized security forces rushed to the scene to dismantle the device and transport the wreckage for technical analysis to determine its origin.
Earlier today, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced that an officer was killed following a drone attack targeting the agency's headquarters in Baghdad.
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