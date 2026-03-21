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Drone Intercepted, Destroyed In Eastern Region: Saudi Defense Ministry

Drone Intercepted, Destroyed In Eastern Region: Saudi Defense Ministry


2026-03-21 02:03:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced today the interception and destruction of one drone in the Eastern Region.

The was disclosed by Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Malki, according to Saudi Press Agency.

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The Peninsula

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