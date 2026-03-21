Moi Reiterates Strict Vehicle Noise Limits, Warns Against Vehicle Modifications 'Exceeding Permitted Limit'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reiterated its call for motorists to adhere to regulations governing vehicle noise levels.

In a press statement posted on social media, the ministry emphasized that all vehicles including cars and motorcycles are subject to the same noise regulations, regardless of type or category. Compliance is determined based on actual sound measurements using approved technical equipment.

MoI confirmed that the maximum permissible noise level for all vehicles types and classifications must not exceed 79 decibels, in accordance with standards approved by the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology. Noise levels are measured using approved devices, including handheld instruments and specialised sound-detection radars as well as passing the technical test by Fahes.

The ministry also affirmed that high-performance and sports vehicles are not exempted from these limits, noting that the nature of their sound does not justify exceeding prescribed limits.

It warned that exceeding the permitted limit, or any modification to a vehicle such as tampering with the exhaust system or removing the muffler, or applying sound-enhancing programme constitutes a violation and will attract legal accountability.

Additionally, the Ministry emphasised that vehicles supplied by authorised dealers must comply with approved technical specifications. Owners of vehicles found to exceed permitted noise levels are required to return them to authorised dealers for necessary adjustments.

The above regulations are implemented in accordance Circular No. (3) of 2023 issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aimed at curbing vehicle noise pollution and ensuring unified enforcement among relevant entities.

The Ministry of Interior urged the public to adhere to the applicable laws and regulations in a manner that promotes public safety and preserves community tranquility.