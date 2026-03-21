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Moi Clarifies National Warning System Alerts Only Activated When Urgent, Additional Precautionary Measures Required For Public Safety

Moi Clarifies National Warning System Alerts Only Activated When Urgent, Additional Precautionary Measures Required For Public Safety


2026-03-21 02:03:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed that National Warning System alerts are only activated when urgent, additional precautionary measures are required to safeguard public safety.

In a statement, the MoI urged everyone to strictly adhere to the instructions provided in these alerts, including remaining in safe areas within buildings, staying away from windows and other exposed areas, and refraining from going outdoors until an official alert confirms that the security threat has been eliminated.

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The Peninsula

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